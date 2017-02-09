Shahid Kapoor shares first picture of daughter Misha
Shahid Kapoor introduced his daughter Misha to the world on Wednesday by posting a picture on social media.
“Hello world,” the 35-year-old actor captioned the picture which shows wife Mira Rajput cuddling Misha.
The actor, who will be turning a year older on February 25, had on Tuesday said that he will be sharing the first photo of his daughter soon.
Kapoor and Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. The couple welcomed their first child on August 28, 2016.
On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release Rangoon, his third collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie, also starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, will release in India on February 24.