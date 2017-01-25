Mobile
Shahid Kapoor blessed to have daughter Misha

Bollywood star shares message of appreciation on National Girl Child Day in India

Image Credit: AFP
Shahid Kapoor
Tabloid
 

On Indian National Girl Child Day, actor Shahid Kapoor shared a message saying that his daughter Misha is better than anything he could ever ask for.

“Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy National Girl Child Day all,” the actor tweeted on Monday night.

Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed Misha on August 26 last year.

Kapoor is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

