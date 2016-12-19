Shah Rukh will show different side in ‘The Ring’

Filmmmaker Imtiaz Ali says his forthcoming movie with actor Shah Rukh Khan is an attempt to break free from the usual.

Tentatively titled The Ring and slated for release in India in August next year, the movie marks the first collaboration between the two.

For Ali, who has directed six films, there is no pressure to make a film that is similar to the work Khan is known for.

“That is not the arrangement with which we are working. The reason why Shah Rukh and I are working is because both us wanted to do something which we were not doing really,” Ali said.

Ali, whose last film was Tamasha, said he did not want to stick to a certain kind of movie-making.

“For me, I didn’t want to fall into a pattern of certain types of film. And [Khan] wanted to break out of the pattern that he was in. That’s the reason why we got to work,” he said.

In the film, Khan plays a tour guide and will be seen opposite actress Anushka Sharma.

Ali’s last three films — Tamasha, Highway and Rockstar — were scored by A. R. Rahman. However, The Ring will bring back composer Pritam, who worked on the music for Ali’s movies Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Asked if The Ring will be like any of his past movies Ali said: “I am not really thinking of it that way. I am just thinking of this particular story and trying to make it in the best way possible. Whether it turns out closer to Jab We Met or Rockstar, that I don’t know,”