Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Shah Rukh will show different side in ‘The Ring’

The movie marks the first collaboration between the actor and director Imtiaz Ali

  • Shah Rukh KhanImage Credit: AFP
  • Imtiaz AliImage Credit: IANS
Tabloid
 

Filmmmaker Imtiaz Ali says his forthcoming movie with actor Shah Rukh Khan is an attempt to break free from the usual.

Tentatively titled The Ring and slated for release in India in August next year, the movie marks the first collaboration between the two.

For Ali, who has directed six films, there is no pressure to make a film that is similar to the work Khan is known for.

“That is not the arrangement with which we are working. The reason why Shah Rukh and I are working is because both us wanted to do something which we were not doing really,” Ali said.

Ali, whose last film was Tamasha, said he did not want to stick to a certain kind of movie-making.

“For me, I didn’t want to fall into a pattern of certain types of film. And [Khan] wanted to break out of the pattern that he was in. That’s the reason why we got to work,” he said.

In the film, Khan plays a tour guide and will be seen opposite actress Anushka Sharma.

Ali’s last three films — Tamasha, Highway and Rockstar — were scored by A. R. Rahman. However, The Ring will bring back composer Pritam, who worked on the music for Ali’s movies Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Asked if The Ring will be like any of his past movies Ali said: “I am not really thinking of it that way. I am just thinking of this particular story and trying to make it in the best way possible. Whether it turns out closer to Jab We Met or Rockstar, that I don’t know,”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party