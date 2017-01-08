Mobile
Site
Shah Rukh on molestation incident: Teach your sons respect

Bollywood star weighs in on sexual abuse of a group of women during NYE celebrations

  • Shah Rukh Khan with designer Archana Kochhar.Image Credit: AFP
  • Alia BhattImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has condemned the mass sexual assault of multiple women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve.

Male revellers allegedly molested and groped women on MG Road and Brigade Road — both busy commercial areas of the metropolitan city — despite the presence of more than 1,500 police personnel, an incident that has led to India-wide outrage.

Asked about his reaction, Khan said: “The feeling is exactly the same as other celebrities have said. I think it’s completely wrong. We all, mothers and fathers, have to treat our sons in a way that they learn to respect women from an early age.”

The 51-year-old actor was speaking at a fashion show on Saturday night.

“I think women are close to my heart. My daughter is close to my heart, mother is close to my heart, all girls are close to my heart. I think it is high time we realise that and make sure they are the most respected people on the planet,” he said.

“If they were not there, we wouldn’t be here. Working women, housewives, every woman who is there in the world should be respected,” the actor stressed.

