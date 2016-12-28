Shah Rukh on his childhood love for comics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shah Rukh on his childhood love for comics

Actor said he used to borrow money to buy comic books

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the launching and press conference of Indian Academy Awards (IAA) in Mumbai on December 21, 2016./ AFP / STR
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan says that during his childhood he would borrow money from friends and family to buy comic books.

Khan was talking about his past at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016, where he was given the Kids Icon of the Year Award.

“When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it’s the best time of our lives, when we are so carefree,” Khan said.

“I remember borrowing money from friends and relatives to buy my favourite Lotpot comics and it’s so good to see the characters come to life. I was so fond of them. In fact, I like cartoons so much that even after a tiring day at work, I go back home and watch pre-recorded cartoons before going to bed,” he added.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is down to earth, mum says

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan