Shah Rukh on his childhood love for comics

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan says that during his childhood he would borrow money from friends and family to buy comic books.

Khan was talking about his past at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016, where he was given the Kids Icon of the Year Award.

“When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it’s the best time of our lives, when we are so carefree,” Khan said.

“I remember borrowing money from friends and relatives to buy my favourite Lotpot comics and it’s so good to see the characters come to life. I was so fond of them. In fact, I like cartoons so much that even after a tiring day at work, I go back home and watch pre-recorded cartoons before going to bed,” he added.