Shah Rukh Khan to receive Yash Chopra Memorial Award
Veteran actress Rekha will present superstar Shah Rukh Khan the fourth Yash Chopra Memorial Award during a ceremony later this month.
Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will join her in presenting the award, instituted in the memory of the late Bollywood legend, to the Fan star on February 25 in Mumbai, a press release issued by the organisers here said.
Khan has featured in some of the biggest hits helmed by Chopra such as Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
The award commemorates the director-producer by honouring excellence in various spheres of cinema like acting, music, etc, it said.