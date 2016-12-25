Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan to receive honorary doctorate

President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest at the sixth convocation of the Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdy University

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan takes part in a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film 'Raees' directed by Rahul Dholakia in Mumbai on December 7, 2016. / AFP / STR
Tabloid
 

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will be conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Monday.

President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest at the sixth convocation of the university where nearly 48,000 students will be awarded degrees.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan is the guest of honour at the event to be presided over by the varsity’s chancellor, Zafar Younus Sareshwala.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali will be the other guest of honour.

Along with Khan, Urdu aficionado and founder of Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf will also be given ‘Honorius causa’ for his contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture, a release from the varsity said.

The university was established in Hyderabad in 1998.

About 2,885 graduates and postgraduates and 276 M. Phil and PhD scholars from various disciplines in regular courses will be awarded the degrees.

Besides, 44,235 graduates and post graduates under the distance mode of learning would also be given degrees in absentia, the release added.

