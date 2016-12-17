Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan signs deal with Netflix

Agreement with Bollywood superstar’s Red Chilies Entertainment to bring his films, old and new, on the streaming service

Image Credit: PTI
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi.
Tabloid
 

Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment (RCE) and on-demand streaming website Netflix on Thursday announced that films — old and new — starring the Bollywood superstar will be exclusively available to the platform’s 86 million-plus members globally.

“Red Chillies is surging ahead in global entertainment and for the first time, our great stories are going global on Netflix all at once and crossing all geographical barriers, waiting to be discovered over the world. No more waiting for our fans wherever they are,” Khan said in a statement.

The agreement between Netflix and RCE will also give the streaming website members both in India and around the world exclusive subscription video on demand access to dozens of RCE films as well as new films that will hit Indian theatres within the next three years.

This association marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between both companies.

“Shah Rukh Khan is the most sought-after actor in the Indian film industry, and has played a huge role in bringing Indian cinema to the world stage. His moniker ‘King Khan’ speaks to his status as a cultural icon and to the incredible popularity of his films among audiences worldwide,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, added.

The first film that will come on Netflix is Dear Zindagi, which released theatrically on November 25. The film, directed by Gauri Shinde, also stars Alia Bhatt.

Among other Red Chillies titles available on Netflix include Happy New Year, Dilwale and Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan
India
Netflix
