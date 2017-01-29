Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan says he has no feelings when his films release

Bollywood star is winning praise for his latest film ‘Raees’

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is getting applauded for his powerful performance in Raees, says he gets into a “strange numb zone” whenever any of his films releases.

“I am very tired by the end of it. I have no feelings when the film releases. Every film that comes out there is a trial, which I might not get to see. During the trials people say good and bad things,” said Khan.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees features Khan as a bootlegger in the dry state of Gujarat. It narrates his journey into the illegal business, and also throws light on emotional aspects of his life.

Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, saw a good opening at the box office, and is giving tough competition to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Asked if he likes to watch his own films, the superstar said that it has been a “really long time since I’ve watched my own movie”.

“I haven’t seen Chennai Express. Even for Jab Tak Hai Jaan we had this big premiere but I left half way through because someone or the other calls, something or the other comes up, you go out to answer,” he said.

