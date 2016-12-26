Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate

MANUU Chancellor Zafar Younus Sareshwala presents an honorary doctorate to Urdu aficionado and founder of Rekhta Foundation, Rajiv Saraf for his extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) 6th convocation in Hyderabad on Monday. Also seen in the picture bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was on Monday given an honorary doctorate by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad for his contribution towards the promotion of Urdu culture. Chancellor Zafar Sareshwala conferred the ‘honorius causa’ (doctor of letters) on Khan and Rekhta Foundation founder Sanjiv Saraf at the sixth convocation of the university. Khan said the honour would have pleased his late father, Meer Taj Mohammad Khan, who was an Indian freedom fighter that had high regarded for scholar Maulana Azad. The actor said he would try to live up to the responsibility bestowed on him. Before the start of the programme, the organisers said the chief guest, President Pranab Mukherjee, could not attend so due to unavoidable reasons. Maulana Azad National Urdu University was established in 1998.