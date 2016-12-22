Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Shah Rukh Khan: Oscars inspirational, not a benchmark

The actor was speaking at a press conference to launch the Indian Academy Awards (IAA), presented by Cineyug

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
Tabloid
 

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan says the coveted Oscar Awards are inspirational and not a benchmark.

“When you see a property like Oscars it’s inspirational if not a benchmark.

“They have been going on for years, they have created an academy, everybody looks up to them,” said Khan.

“If we can create a similar property for Indian cinema, then it’s good. It’s okay to take a cue from there, but not think it as a benchmark, rather create a benchmark for ourselves,” he said.

The Academy Award is an annual American awards ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognise excellence in cinematic achievements in the United States film industry.

The Chak De India star said that Indian cinema should be introduced to the world.

“Whatever experience I have of spending time with [Hollywood celebrities], I think they are gracious. They all attend the awards, being nominated is a big thing for them,” said the 51-year-old actor.

“We also judge everybody’s work, we also like and not like something. I think everybody makes fun of everyone. It’s a duty to introduce everyone to our work, our cinema and our way of making films so that the lack of education can be overcome,” he said.

Khan is of the view that actors should respect their audience and not look down upon them.

“After working for so many years on film stories, with film people, I’ve learnt that people who are watching films matter. As you wake up in the morning you should have respect for them and not look down upon them saying audience are silly, or that they don’t understand films, I think they understand everything,” said Khan.

“One should respect their work. I am shy, I don’t have sense of extra confidence, I take help of people who are backstage. I prepare a lot when I am on stage and I don’t always get it right,” the 51-year-old actor said.

The actor was speaking at a press conference to launch the Indian Academy Awards (IAA), presented by Cineyug. The awards aim at bringing together the talents of Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood (south Indian film industry).

Khan said, “The more the awards, the merrier it is. I am honoured to be part of the launch of first Indian Academy Awards. It will be great to see all of them together. We want to take Indian cinema to an international platform.”

Indian Academy Awards will be a two-day extravaganza of live performances and fashion shows, to be held on July 7 and 8 next year at Silicon Valley in the US.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Aamir Khan
follow this tag on MGNAamir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Aamir Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Oscars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Court to Indian censors: Explain ‘Mohalla’ ban

Leisure Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays