Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Johar’s fatherhood

Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan showcases a creation by designer Manish Malhotra at the fundraiser Mijwan 2017 fashion show in Mumbai on March 5, 2017. / AFP / STRINGER

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has extended his best wishes to close friend Karan Johar, who has become a father of twins Yash and Roohi Johar through surrogacy.

The 51-year-old actor walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at a charity fashion show for NGO Mijwan Welfare Society on Sunday.

“I wish him health and happiness. I think this is a very personal moment, so don’t think I am being cagey and not wanting to answer,” said Khan on the sidelines of the show.

“It is very personal because I have had this moment. So let’s respect it and leave it at that. We will have celebrations, love and happiness later,” he added.

Johar on Sunday announced that he has become a father to daughter Roohi and son Yash. Khan, too, had son AbRam via surrogacy.

The Raees actor shared his experience of walking the ramp at the event, organised by veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

“I would like to thank Shabana ji and Manish for giving me this opportunity. We are all old friends and I genuinely love to be a part of this initiative. It is a heartfelt and beautiful initiative,” said Khan, who was dressed in a chikankari black and white kurta.

Khan is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s movie, tentatively titled The Ring, opposite Anushka Sharma. He plays a tour guide in the film, which supposedly has been inspired from Dev Anand’s character in Guide.