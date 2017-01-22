Shah Rukh Khan lays on the charm in Dubai

January 21 belonged to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his fans in Dubai.

Khan, who is in the UAE to promote his new film Raees, was on a whirlwind city tour to make sure that everyone knew January 25 was the day of his movie’s release.

From dancing to the romantic song Zaalima with his fans at Bollywood Parks Dubai, to offering up the bombastic line “main aa raha hoon” (I am coming, in Hindi) in a menacing drawl, to hugging his fans at the Arabian Centre mall in the evening, Khan laid thick his legendary charm. His tardiness aside, he made sure everyone felt as if they were a part of his inner circle.

He didn’t disappoint at the press conference earlier in the day, too.

Speaking on a variety of subjects, Khan faced every sticky question like a thorough professional. Gulf News tabloid! gives you a round up of his take on his career, his co-stars, on playing a wily bootlegger in Raees and more…

On actress Sunny Leone doing an item number in Raees

(In an earlier interview, Leone was asked what she thought about top Bollywood actors shying away from working with her because of her past as an adult movie star.)

“I believe that we need to dignify, believe and respect each other: men, women and children. Too much of a big thing has been made out about Sunny Leone. Sunny is a wonderful person and has only heightened this film with her presence. I am sure everyone would like to work with her and when people ask questions like that, it’s embarrassing to answer them, especially in cinema… Entertainers have no beginning or end. They should be respected for who they are.”

On working with Mahira Khan and whether there was any cultural exchange

“Are you asking what I was telling her when nobody was looking? I am not going to tell you,” Khan joked.

“To be honest, we had a packed schedule. The film was shot in a set where a whole city was recreated. We didn’t have any personal discussions. In fact, the first 20 days nobody used to speak to me because the kohl in my eyes made me look mean and in a bad mood. I thought Rahul [Dholakia, director] liked that atmosphere on sets at first, but later I found out it was [the] kohl in my eyes… but every actor in this film was exceptionally talented.”

On demonetisation and how his character would deal with it

“When you grow into a character of such influence, people gift you stuff. Demonetisation will not affect unscrupulous businessman like Raees. But demonetisation was brought in to weed out unscrupulous people like us and corruption as fast as possible.”

On playing a desi gangster in Raees

“I normally do urbane, city-slick roles. Even if I am playing a don, I am that cool guy. But the character in Raees is different from what I have done before. Within the parameters of commercial cinema, if you get to do a variant then as an actor it’s an opportunity to do something new. I don’t design my career. The first attraction was the hope of telling a different story and then to marry it with popular cinema.”

On exploring his mean side in Raees

“A friend told me that I am good when I play a good role, but I am exceptionally good when I am bad. As actors, we like to play roles that have several layers to them. In their negativity, you sometimes learn why do they what they do. Cinema is that medium to express it. We are not glorifying badness here. Every person somewhere has a humane quality and we have tried to explore that in Raees. My character is someone who takes responsibility for his actions and looks after his people. There’s an honesty and integrity in that too.”

On acting in Malayalam films

“Malayalam cinema is the pioneer of telling different stories. I got introduced to it when I worked with Gautami ji. I have also been there and I have met Mohanlal ji and Mammootty ji. But I am very bad with language so if there’s a role in Malayalam cinema where I am asked to act with my eyes, then I am on. I will be honoured to be a part of Malayalam cinema.”

On money or emotions dictating your career choices

“As an actor, I have been working for 25 years. But somehow to let your creative juices flow, you need to do work that is socially relevant and popular. That’s enriching as an artist. I believe in doing one film for the money, and to do one for the heart. Raees is that film that came from my heart. As an actor, you always want to do something different. And when we try to do something different, it shows our love for our work.”

On the Indian Supreme Court making it mandatory to stand when the national anthem is played before all movies

“Everyone should stand up when the national anthem is played. It’s important and essential. I remember we were backstage at an award function and was ready for this dramatic entry. But when the national anthem played, we all stood up and gave it reverence and respect. Court order or no court order, everybody should stand up and that’s my personal take.”

On Dubai and his favourite activity here

“Just coming here is so nice. This is my home and these are my guests [looking at his Raees team]. I will keep bringing new guests every few months. I just love hanging out in Dubai more than any other place in the world. Thank you Dubai for being so warm and thank you for all your love… My favourite activity is to sit in my house at the Palm Jumeirah, in my shorts and relax by the beach. I find solitude there. Maybe tonight or tomorrow, if we get time, I will invite them [his Raees team] for a chilled out evening and make egg burji [scramble] for them.”