Shah Rukh Khan launches Karan Johar’s memoir

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shah Rukh Khan launches Karan Johar’s memoir

Bollywood star calls director a ‘gifted sensitive person’

Image Credit: PTI
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar during a book launch of An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar, in Mumbai on Monday.
Tabloid
 

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan praised filmmaker Karan Johar at the launch of his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy in Mumbai on Monday.

“I think the name of the book should have been a good boy instead of An Unsuitable Boy because I think Karan is an extremely intelligent boy and a gifted human being,” Khan said.

“When I am saying intelligent, I meant the ability to understand human emotions, people and their situation. I think that is a gift he has from God. He is an extremely gifted sensitive person. And I must mention that he is a brave boy, he is the special human being I have come across,” he added.

It was a star-studded evening where many Bollywood stars, including Khan’s wife Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Suchitra Pillai, Sweta Bachchan, author Shobhaa De and co-author of An Unsuitable Boy Poonam Saxena were present.

The book talked about Johar’s paternal instinct. When asked about it, the filmmaker said: “I think I have a nurturing quality and it came out stronger when I launched Alia, Varun [Dhawan] and Sid [Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year]. I cannot let them go of even now, after five years... I am very protective.”

“It goes to all the directors of my Dharma team as well. I think that comes from a strong paternal love that I have for them. I don’t know how to go about it but I have so much paternal love to offer,” he added.

The book also has a chapter about the end of his friendship with Kajol.

When asked about the chapter, Johar said: “I do not want to say much about Kajol as enough has been said and done even before the book is out. I want to remember the history of friendship of 25 years that we have shared; sometimes, chapters end, books end so as relationships.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran