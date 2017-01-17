Shah Rukh Khan launches Karan Johar’s memoir

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar during a book launch of An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar, in Mumbai on Monday.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan praised filmmaker Karan Johar at the launch of his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy in Mumbai on Monday.

“I think the name of the book should have been a good boy instead of An Unsuitable Boy because I think Karan is an extremely intelligent boy and a gifted human being,” Khan said.

“When I am saying intelligent, I meant the ability to understand human emotions, people and their situation. I think that is a gift he has from God. He is an extremely gifted sensitive person. And I must mention that he is a brave boy, he is the special human being I have come across,” he added.

It was a star-studded evening where many Bollywood stars, including Khan’s wife Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Suchitra Pillai, Sweta Bachchan, author Shobhaa De and co-author of An Unsuitable Boy Poonam Saxena were present.

The book talked about Johar’s paternal instinct. When asked about it, the filmmaker said: “I think I have a nurturing quality and it came out stronger when I launched Alia, Varun [Dhawan] and Sid [Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year]. I cannot let them go of even now, after five years... I am very protective.”

“It goes to all the directors of my Dharma team as well. I think that comes from a strong paternal love that I have for them. I don’t know how to go about it but I have so much paternal love to offer,” he added.

The book also has a chapter about the end of his friendship with Kajol.

When asked about the chapter, Johar said: “I do not want to say much about Kajol as enough has been said and done even before the book is out. I want to remember the history of friendship of 25 years that we have shared; sometimes, chapters end, books end so as relationships.”