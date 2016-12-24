Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to host Filmfare Awards

The awards ceremony will be held on January 14 in Mumbai

Image Credit: IANS
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar
Tabloid
 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar have been announced as hosts for the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, which honours the best talent in Hindi cinema.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 14 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai, Johar and actress Alia Bhatt. Bhatt will be one of the star performers of the night.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani said via a video message at the event: “I’m delighted that Filmfare and Jio has partnered with each other. Our partnership is truly a winning combination. Powered by Jio, the Filmfare Awards — current and past — will be showcased to our audiences in a variety of unique ways across our platforms.”

A new digital segment, the Jio Filmfare Short Film Awards, has also been launched. The winners of this segment will be felicitated at the event.

Johar, who will be on the short film jury, spoke about the virtues of the digital medium, and said: “As a filmmaker, the transition from celluloid to digital has been sometimes an emotional one because we grew up on celluloid and definitely every frame that is painted on celluloid is special to me, but digital is the order of the day.”

Shah Rukh Khan
