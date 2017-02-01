Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam visit Golden Temple

The actor visited the Sikh temple to seek blessings and offer gratitude for the success of ‘Raees’

Image Credit: PTI
Shah Rukh Khan giving 'parshad' to his son while paying obeisance at Golden temple in Amritsar
Tabloid
 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his son AbRam and Raees producer Ritesh Sidhwani to seek blessings after the success of their latest release.

The actor and producer were on a promotional trip in Amritsar and took time out to visit Darbar Sahib.

Khan also tweeted an image with AbRam.

“At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank you Amritsar,” Khan posted.

The visit was a personal outing undertaken by them to express their gratitude for the appreciation earned by their movie, said a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

“The peace and serenity one derives at Darbar Sahib is something I feel you can attain nowhere in this world.

“I would firstly like to express my gratitude to Darbar Sahib for the reception of our film,” the actor said.

Before entering the Golden Temple, Khan said: “It is the first time that Ritesh and my little son AbRam will be visiting the Golden Temple. It was my wife who sent AbRam along with me to seek blessings. I am very happy to be here.”

Khan plays a bootlegger in Raees, set against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Gujarat.

