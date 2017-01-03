Shah Rukh and Mahira heat it up in new ‘Raees’ poster
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Raees, featuring his Pakistani co-star Mahira Khan.
Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, the film tells the story of a bootlegger (played by Khan). An action thriller, the film also incorporates romantic elements.
“Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana [If you are the flame, don’t forget that I am a moth],” Khan captioned the post, shared on Monday on social media.
“Hope you all liked the new poster of Raees. Action ho gaya [done with action] romance to follow,” he added.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazzuddin Siddiqui. The film releases in the UAE on January 26.