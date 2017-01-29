Sanjay Leela Bhansali cancels ‘Padmavati’ shoot, issues statement

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will stop shooting for his film Padmavati in Jaipur after being attacked by a Hindu extremist group.

“The shooting has been stopped by the filmmaker at Jaigarh Fort and they have vacated the place,” police officer Narendra Kumar said.

On Friday, Bhansali was attacked by members of a Rajput group, who also damaging sets and equipment. The group alleged that the director was “distorting facts” in the movie, which is about ancient ruler Alauddin Khilji’s obsession with a queen named Padmavati.

A statement issued through Bhansali’s representative said that the cancellation of shooting was done keeping in mind the safety of the film’s crew.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has [previously] shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of Padmavati,” the statement said.

Bhansali refuted claims made by the fringe group that the film would feature an intimate scene between Alauddin Khiji, played by Ranveer Singh, and Padmavati (Deepika Padukone).

“We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur,” the statement added.

The extremist group, Karni Sena, on Saturday reiterated its stand to oppose any distortion of historical facts and demanded a written assurance from the director while also blaming his security for the commotion on Friday.

“I do not support any violence. The Karni Sena had gone there to oppose the shooting and talk to Bhansali. But he refused to meet and three bullets were fired in the air by his security men which led to provocation and commotion,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Karni Sena founder, said at a press conference.

He said they had communicated their objection six months prior to the shooting after they came to know about the dream sequence of Alauddin Khilji through Singh’s interview.

The film’s lead stars — Singh, Padukone and Shahid Kapoor — slammed the group for the incident.

“In a state of shock! Deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!# Padmavati,” Padukone said.

“As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati. Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is,” she wrote.

Singh also termed it an “unfortunate” incident.