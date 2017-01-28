Mobile
Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked on ‘Padmavati’ set

Set of Bollywood period film vandalised by groups claiming the director was ‘distorting facts’

  • Sanjay Leela BhansaliImage Credit: Supplied
  • Karni Sena activists protesting at themovie shoot in Jaipur.Image Credit: PTI
  • Karni Sena activists protest against the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upconimg film 'Padmawati&Image Credit: PTI
Tabloid
 

  Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was allegedly assaulted in Jaipur on Friday by activists of a Rajput community group who also stopped the shooting of his movie Padmavati by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was “distorting facts”. 

  Police said it had detained five persons for disturbing peace even though no complaint had been registered by Bhansali. 

  The ruckus took place when the film, in which Deepika Padukone is playing the titular role and Ranveer Singh is playing Alaudin Khilji, was being shot at the historic fort, eyewitnesses said. 

  Activists of Karni Sena gathered at the site and demanded filming stop. They stormed the set and damaged some chairs and other objects, resulting in shooting interruption. 

  After the incident, the director decided not to continue filming in the state. 

  “We had warned the filmmakers against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested. Besides the Karni sena activists, there were several other people who had gone there to watch the shooting. Someone from the mob slapped him and pulled his hair,” district president of Karni sena Narayan Singh claimed. 

  “There was a protest and the issue was settled after both the parties held talks,” said DPC North (Jaipur) Anshuman Bhomia. 

  He said no first information report was lodged by anyone but five persons have been detained by the police for disturbing peace. 

  The filmmaker has said he will pack up and move the shoot to another state, Bhomia said. 

  Singh claimed that Bhansali wants to present a “distorted fact” about Rani Padmavati, which will not tolerated by the Rajput community. 

  “We want that no distorted fact be shown in the film and have asked the filmmaker to take care of it. The Rajput community will strongly oppose any move of presenting wrong facts about Rani Padmavati,” he said.

  The director is yet to comment on the incident.

CELEBRITIES REACT  

Meanwhile, the Indian film industry has condemned the attack, terming it “appalling”, “ridiculous” and “mockery of democracy”. 

  “Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! Attacking a filmmaker and his right to free voice is no answer. So called historian and moral police! Disgusting!” Karan Johar tweeted. 

  The filmmaker, who recently faced the ire of a right-wing organisation over his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said, “No member of our industry should be silent on this matter It’s calls for unity and NOT selective indifference.” 

  Director-actor Anurag Kashyap added: “Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all [expletive] and [expletive] ride on? 

  “At the same time, shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput [expletive] spineless cowards,” he said. 

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani, said she is “saddened” by the whole incident. 

  “It’s appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali. I’m so saddened. Violence is not what our forefathers taught you,” she wrote. 

  Actor Hrithik Roashan said he is “enraged”. 

  “Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide they don’t like what he does? I am enraged! Mr Bhansali, Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating (sic),” the Guzaarish actor tweeted. 

  Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also urged the industry people to unite and give it back to the “vulgar display of self righteousness”. 

  “My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it’s going to get much worse. If u don’t like what he’s making, don’t watch his film. What’s with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness (sic),” he wrote. 

  Actor Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted, ”Shocking! Appalling!! Despairing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!! Sanjay stay strong! I am with you! #Padmavati.” 

  Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) also condemned the attack and requested the government take immediate action. 

  “Condemning the attack on its member #SanjayLeelaBhansali, @DirectorsIFTDA appeals to d Central and State Govt. to provide full security to him,” the official IFTDA page posted. 

  Sudhir Mishra tweeted,” Our dignity has been violated. The entire film industry must stand with Sanjay n demand that every member of this goon squad shud b arrested!” 

  Anushka Sharma wrote, “Appalled & horrified by what happened on SLB set. NO amount of DIFF of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour. Shameful! (sic).”

Here are some more reactions:  Shabana Azmi : Film industry must stand as one and do whatever it takes to ensure that the reprehensible attack on Bhansali becomes a flash point for ‘goondagiri’ to stop.

Mahesh Bhatt: You don’t beat an idea by beating a person. You beat an idea by beating an idea. This politics of violence is chilling free speech. Raise your voice! Not only do I respect the right and the power of free speech of my own tribe, I also respect that same power in the hands of those I despise.

Rishi Kapoor: How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena’s reputation. With you Sanjay!

Anubhav Sinha: When Power tries to control Art, there is something right with Art and there’s something wrong with power Bhansali.

Boman Irani: Disturbed and saddened at what happened to Bhansali. Inaction will only embolden others...And that’s Anarchy.

Alia Bhatt: What happened on the sets of ‘Padmavati’ is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.

