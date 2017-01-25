Sanjay Bhansali tightens security on ‘Padmavati’ set

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly increased security on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati in order to guard the look of actors Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The set has been turned into a fortress with a guard against trespassers and a thorough check of bags and belongings.

“Sanjay has increased the security at shoot. No camera or camera phones are allowed inside the sets. Even actors are not allowed to carry their mobiles on sets,” said a source.

Kapoor, who will play a king in the film, will reportedly be seen in an all new look and hence this is being guarded.

“Sanjay is planning a very unique way to introduce the look of Raja Ratan Singh Rawal of Chittor and the Queen of Chittor [Padukone] and their looks are outstanding,” the source added.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh.