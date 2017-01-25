Sanjay Bhansali tightens security on ‘Padmavati’ set

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sanjay Bhansali tightens security on ‘Padmavati’ set

Period film stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Image Credit: Supplied
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly increased security on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati in order to guard the look of actors Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The set has been turned into a fortress with a guard against trespassers and a thorough check of bags and belongings.

“Sanjay has increased the security at shoot. No camera or camera phones are allowed inside the sets. Even actors are not allowed to carry their mobiles on sets,” said a source.

Kapoor, who will play a king in the film, will reportedly be seen in an all new look and hence this is being guarded.

“Sanjay is planning a very unique way to introduce the look of Raja Ratan Singh Rawal of Chittor and the Queen of Chittor [Padukone] and their looks are outstanding,” the source added.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Kalki working with Pakistani director Sumar

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services