Salman Khan tweets pics with Jackie Chan

Thanks actor for taking on his ‘Dabangg’ co-star Sonu Sood in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Sonu Sood and action star Jackie Chan spread the message of brotherhood before the release of Kung Fu Yoga, which is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China.

In a video, posted by Khan on Twitter on Wednesday, the trio can be seen saying: “Hindi-Chini bhai bhai.”

Kung Fu Yoga was shot in Dubai, Iceland, Beijing and India.

During the Rush Hour star’s visit to Mumbai, Khan tweeted a photo of Chan and him holding panda toys.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also thanked Chan for giving the film to his “Chedi Singh Sonu Sood. This is the coolest”.

Sood played Chedi Singh in the 2010 film Dabangg, which starred Khan.

Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga is out in the UAE now.

