Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and others plead not guilty

This combination photo shows Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving at CJM Court in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case (1998), in Jodhpur on Friday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, pleaded “not guilty” in an 18-year-old blackbuck poaching case in a Jodhpur court on Friday.

The actors were present in the court to have their statements recorded before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit.

The CJM court had earlier asked the Bollywood celebrities to appear on January 25 to record statement, but the stars, including Salman and Saif, had the date postponed,e citing security reasons.

The poaching case against the stars is pending since 1998 due to several appeals and revisions in the higher court in other connected matters.

During the course of hearing on Friday, Salman replied to as many as 65 questions posed by the court in regard to the allegations levelled by the prosecution witnesses.

To a question with regard to his religion, Salman said that “I’m Hindu and Muslim both. I’m Bhartiya”, which he then explained in English as Indian.

Salman also said he couldn’t have gone out poaching due to security reasons, especially in the evening or night.

Salman and Saif stayed in the court for around half an hour and an hour respectively. The actresses had to remain in court for around two hours.

“We will produce defence witnesses to counter the prosecution as all the allegations are untrue,” Hastimal Sarswat, Salman’s advocate told IANS.

Relatives of the film stars, including Salman’s sister Alvira and his bodyguard Shera, were also present during the court proceedings.

All the five Bollywood actors are accused of poaching blackbucks on the night of October 1-2, 1998 on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Blackbucks are protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Salman was accused of carrying and using illegal arms too, but recently the CJM court acquitted him of the charges.