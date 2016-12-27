Salman Khan launches app on 51st birthday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salman Khan launches app on 51st birthday

The actor posted an 18-second video on Twitter introducing the app to fans

Image Credit: PTI
Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Tabloid
 

Bollywood star Salman Khan on his 51st birthday on Tuesday launched a mobile application titled ‘Being In Touch’, through which his fans will be updated about his personal and professional life.

Khan shared an 18-second video on Twitter.

Swagat mat karo aap humara. Hum aapka swagat karte hain. Swagat hai aapka. [Don’t welcome us. We will welcome you.] Welcome to Being In Touch. Go download now. It’s live,” he said in the video.

The 51-year-old actor captioned the video clip: “Being In Touch app is live on Google Play Store! Go download.”

The app gives fans access to all things Khan — from his social media pages to never-seen-before photographs, videos of the star directly speaking to his fans and sharing bits of his life with them.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is down to earth, mum says

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan