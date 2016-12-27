Salman Khan launches app on 51st birthday
Bollywood star Salman Khan on his 51st birthday on Tuesday launched a mobile application titled ‘Being In Touch’, through which his fans will be updated about his personal and professional life.
Khan shared an 18-second video on Twitter.
Swagat mat karo aap humara. Hum aapka swagat karte hain. Swagat hai aapka. [Don’t welcome us. We will welcome you.] Welcome to Being In Touch. Go download now. It’s live,” he said in the video.
The 51-year-old actor captioned the video clip: “Being In Touch app is live on Google Play Store! Go download.”
The app gives fans access to all things Khan — from his social media pages to never-seen-before photographs, videos of the star directly speaking to his fans and sharing bits of his life with them.