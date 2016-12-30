Mobile
Salman Khan inspired me to dance: Armaan Malik

Bollywood singer who first sang in the film ‘Jai Ho’, said the actor suggested he should become a ‘complete performer’

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Armaan Malik during the 22nd Lions Gold Awards in Mumbai, on Jan 22, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who was started his singing career in Salman Khan’s 2014 film Jai Ho, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested that he learn dancing to be a “complete performer”.

“Salman told me, ‘You don’t know how to dance’. I had gone to meet him once at his house and he asked me to dance,” Malik, known for hits like Wajah tum ho, Naina, and Chaar Shanivaar, said on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2.

“Now obviously at that age, I didn’t know how to properly dance, so he said that ‘you can’t perform’. He said, ‘If you can sing, you should know to dance as well, only that makes you a complete performer. You should know to dance and sing together on stage’,” he added.

Malik says Khan later got him enrolled at a dance class.

“I learnt dance from one of his prodigies. He always inspires me to do bigger, better and work harder. All of us [who have been] launched by him are lucky and [can] always turn to him for anything,” Malik said.

The episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 will air on Zoom on Saturday.

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

