Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?

tabloid! has learnt that the makers of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will be in the UAE capital to begin filming of their action thriller

Image Credit: AP
Salman Khan
Tabloid
 

After being acquitted this week of using unlicensed firearms to kill protected wildlife, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now trained his eyes on Abu Dhabi.

According to a source, the Bollywood superstar and his Tiger Zinda Hai team will begin filming for their action thriller in the UAE capital soon.

The crew is already actively scouting for locations in Abu Dhabi and is getting ready to welcome the bankable A-lister.

It’s not the first time that Abu Dhabi has lured big-budget Bollywood productions with high-octane stunts and action.

Last year, Dishoom starring John Abraham and Varun Dhawan was shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from the UAE, the shooting schedule for Tiger Zinda Hai will also take Khan to Morocco.

Directed by Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Yash Raj Film’s 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif. However, its production house, Yash Raj Films, declined to comment on this development.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee: Nobody can play Om Puri but me

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found