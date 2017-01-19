Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?
After being acquitted this week of using unlicensed firearms to kill protected wildlife, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now trained his eyes on Abu Dhabi.
According to a source, the Bollywood superstar and his Tiger Zinda Hai team will begin filming for their action thriller in the UAE capital soon.
The crew is already actively scouting for locations in Abu Dhabi and is getting ready to welcome the bankable A-lister.
It’s not the first time that Abu Dhabi has lured big-budget Bollywood productions with high-octane stunts and action.
Last year, Dishoom starring John Abraham and Varun Dhawan was shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.
Apart from the UAE, the shooting schedule for Tiger Zinda Hai will also take Khan to Morocco.
Directed by Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Yash Raj Film’s 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif. However, its production house, Yash Raj Films, declined to comment on this development.