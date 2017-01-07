Salman, Katrina to film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Morocco
Director Ali Abbas Zaffar is busy scouting locations in Morocco for the shoot of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.
“Friday Azaan in Marrakesh, Morocco. Kick start Tiger Zinda Hai location scout. Countdown begins,” Zaffar wrote on his Twitter page.
The film is the sequel of 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.
Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for a Christmas release this year.