Salman, Akshay, Karan to team up for ‘special’ film
Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar are collaborating on a film.
“Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018,” Johar tweeted on Monday night.
“Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film,” Johar added. He worked with Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
“Joining hands on a project where Akshay Kumar is the hero and will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan Films [his production house],” Khan tweeted.
Khan and Kumar have acted together in films Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann.
Kumar wrote on Twitter: “Coming together for a film produced by friends, Salman Khan and Karan Johar, starring me! Out in 2018.”