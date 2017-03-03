Salim-Suleiman dedicate IPL-10 anthem to fans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salim-Suleiman dedicate IPL-10 anthem to fans

Bollywood composers and singer Benny Dayal have created ‘10 Saal Aapke Naam’ for the cricket league’s upcoming season

Tabloid
 

Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman have collaborated with singer Benny Dayal to make 10 Saal Aapke Naam for Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 10th season.

“IPL is such an amazing occasion of celebration in the country and I felt like whatever we composed whether it is 10 saal or some other concept, the feeling of celebration is very important,” Salim said in a statement.

“The whole concept of dedicating this season to all the fans was such an incredible thing because the fans have made this big. Whatever you do today — whether it’s a movie or a song — it’s all about the people,” Salim added.

IPL has previously had anthems like Ek India Happywala and India Ka Tyohaar.

While sharing his experience, Benny said: “When I walked into the studio, they played me the whole song. The scratch was in Salim’s voice. I was like, ‘Salim, this is going to be... huge’. But he said, ‘No, it is not yet there’ because he was still working on the song. He is always very critical about his song. This song makes people emotional and at the same time this is a very strong anthem for people to sing. The recall value of the song is very high.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

IPL
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Amazon launches Bollywood channel

Leisure Gallery

Guns N’ Roses band return to the UAE

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins