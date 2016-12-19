Saif Ali Khan to reveal all in TV special

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to share details about his private life and more on upcoming TV show Living With a Superstar — Saif Ali Khan.

Set to air on the channel TLC, the series will present uninhibited access into the personal and professional life of Khan, who has worked in the film industry for over two decades and has featured in an array of comedy, romantic and dramatic roles.

Cameras will follow the enigmatic Khan in India and abroad to present the all-inclusive glimpse of his world, including his relationships with his family, wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, friends, staff and other filmmakers, read a statement.

“I think a good lifestyle show needs to be honest and in-depth, truly exposing what has been personal. I want this show to be so true that I can review it as a chronicle of my life. I would like to invite all the viewers of this show to share the thoughts and experiences that have made me who I am. I hope you enjoy the show,” said Khan.

Khan will be the second star whose personal life will be uncovered in the segment, after that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

To be directed by filmmaker Samar Khan, the series will be shot in India and overseas, and is scheduled to premiere next year.