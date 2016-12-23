Saif Ali Khan to be on paternity leave
Bollywood acctor Saif Ali Khan will be on paternity leave till mid-January.
Khan’s actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to a boy on December 20, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday.
Kapoor Khan and her 46-year-old husband Saif posed with the baby for photographers at their residence in suburban Bandra on Thursday.
“Saif last shot for the film [remake of Hollywood movie Chef] on December 12. He will resume the shoot by mid January,” Director Raja Krishna Menon told PTI. According to Raja, only 20 per cent of the shooting is remaining which will be done abroad.
“I went on a recce to the US and Europe, we will zero-in on the location soon for the last schedule,” the Airlift director said.
Menon, who spoke to Khan after the birth of his son Taimur, said Khan was “very happy and excited” and that he I will visit the baby soon.
Khan’s next release is Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, expected to release in February.
Kapoor-Khan, who was last seen in Udta Punjab, had earlier signed the film Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Taimur is 36-year-old actress’s first child with Khan, who is already a father to Sara and Ebrahim from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.