Saif Ali Khan is all praise for ‘Dangal’
Saif Ali Khan, who saw Dangal on Tuesday, praised the movie and called Aamir Khan a “phenomenal actor”.
“It is really good. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, has already decided that it is an amazing film,” said Khan.
Saif, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Kareena Kapoor, said that the new mother is at home.
“She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it,” he said to queries if Kapoor has watched the film.
Khan is currently taking a break from work but will resume work in mid-January when he flies abroad for a schedule of Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef.