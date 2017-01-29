Mobile
‘Runningshaadi’ dialogues contributed by locals

Upcoming film starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, was shot on location in Punjab

Image Credit: Supplied
Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in Runningshaadi
Tabloid
 

Amit Roy says that for his upcoming directorial, Runningshaadi.com, which was shot in Punjab, the locals helped the team to develop dialogues.

The film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, was shot at real locations and often had crowds watching the shoot.

“Me and my co-writer Navjot picked up a lot of dialogues and lingo from people around us during the shoot.

“We had a lot of instances where an over-enthusiastic crowd would not just be content with watching the shoot, but also gave their inputs on dialogues and mannerisms which we happily used in the film. It actually helped make the film more authentic,” said Roy.

The movie is set for a February 17 release in India.

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

