Rishi Kapoor to Saif-Kareena critics: Mind your own business

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor lashed out at critics of actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife’s choice of name for their son. They named him Taimur Ali Khan.

“Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please? Mind your business, it’s got nothing to do with you. Parents wish,” Kapoor tweeted on Wednesday.

The name given to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s child with Khan was a topic of debate on social media platforms as Taimur was the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia and had invaded India in 1398.

Kapoor, known for a robust social media presence, also wrote names like Alexander and Sikander are common in the world even though Alexander, a Greek king, was not a saint.

“Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum [Mind your own business]. Tumko kya takleef hai? [What is your problem?],” he said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised those who made fun of the Khans for naming their newly-born son Taimur.

Abdullah said that it’s their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of other people doesn’t matter.

Kapoor Khan, daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The couple have worked together in films such as Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, and got married in October 2012.

Khan, the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has two children with his ex wife, Amrita Singh: daughter Sara and son Ebrahim.