Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography to release January 15
Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography titled Khullam Khulla will hit the stands on January 15.
The book’s title has been borrowed from the 64-year-old actor’s famous song Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono (We will love openly).
Talking about the autobiography, Kapoor said that whatever is in the book comes straight from his heart.
“My autobiography — Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! Khullam Khulla — releases 15th January. This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it!” he wrote alongside the cover of the book.