Rishi Kapoor brings his brand of humour to Dubai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his caustic brand of humour and acerbic tweets, will be in the UAE on March 31 at the Dubai World Trade Centre for a show where he will speak about his life in films and beyond. The Dubai show is a part of his book promotional tour, Khullam Khulla.

Kapoor, who is not the one to mince words and opinions, has several hits including Bobby, Bol Radha Bol and Amar Akbar Antony. He was recently seen as an endearing great grandfather in Kapoor & Sons.

“Rishi Kapoor is a true legend and for us to host him in Dubai, is an honour. The actor is known for speaking his mind and the audiences can expect an evening of brutally honest conversations,” said Sachin Gokhale, Business Head of IndiaCast (Colors TV), said in a statement.

The husband to actor Neetu Singh and father to Ranbir Kapoor made his debut as child star in 1970 in his father’s movie Mera Naam Joker and belongs to one of the most illustrious film dynasties in Bollywood. Doors to the show open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 9.30pm. Tickets cost Dh125 and above.

For details, log on to www.platinumlist.ae or email info@milestoneuae.com and call 055-5524484