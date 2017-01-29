Rishi Kapoor advises Bhansali to sue ‘Padmavati’ set destroyers

Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday lambasted the fringe group that vandalised the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday.

The group was angry at the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for allegedly “distorting history” about Chittor queen Rani Padmini and 14th century emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali was assaulted by Rajput Karni Sena workers who staged a protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur, where the film was being shot.

“Without knowing facts, without seeing the picture, you do a [protest] and start hitting. What is this nonsense?” Kapoor said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

“Is this the security we have in this country for filmmakers or artists? Who’s answerable to this? Tomorrow you start doing this with everybody. It will be impossible to make films. Who are they? Are they the caretakers of history,” Kapoor said.

In a video that went viral on social media, protesters were seen running amok, damaging cameras and other equipment while hurling abuses in Hindi.

“What right do they have to do that? You cannot take justice in your hands,” he added. “There is a judiciary, let them decide what is right and what is wrong. There is a censor board who censors it before it comes to the people.”.

Kapoor advised the director to take legal action.

“I read on Twitter he has cancelled the shoot... Just because of this nonsense, he had to cancel his actor’s date. I say Sanjay Leela Bhansali should sue,” he said.