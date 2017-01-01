Mobile
Rishi Kapoor: Aamir Khan is the new Raj Kapoor

The veteran actor was impressed by Khan’s performance in ‘Dangal’

  • New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan at an interaction with the media to promote his film Dangal in New Delhi on TuesdaImage Credit: PTI
  • Veteran Indian Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor waves to the crowd during an inauguration ceremony of the historicImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has praised Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s sports drama film Dangal and called the actor the “new Raj Kapoor”.

Dangal, now playing in UAE cinemas, tells the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestling national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

“Aamir Khan, saw Dangal. For me you are the new Raj Kapoor — actor, director, producer, showman of our times. Absolutely wonderful. God bless you,” tweeted Kapoor.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal crossed the Rs2 billion (Dh107.9 million) mark, eight days after its release.

