Richa Chadda ‘ashamed’ to be called an outsider

Actor Richa Chadda

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda, who hails from a non-filmy background, says she feels “ashamed” when somebody calls her an “outsider” in Bollywood.

“I really feel ashamed when people use this word ‘outsider’ for people like us. I feel the word ‘outsider’ shouldn’t even exist in the Indian dictionary. I am a citizen of India, I was born here, I pay my tax here so then how am I an outsider?” said Chadda. “It’s so sad that we have to use this term for people who are not born to a film family. It’s a term very commonly used by everyone because it exists and that’s a sad state of affair. Even though we are Indians, we are an outsider. Why is it so?”.

Chadda feels it is not easy for actors to get access in Bollywood if they don’t have any filmy background.

“It’s very difficult, it’s extremely difficult... Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar who have made it big, how many people are not from the [film] business? That’s why I have great respect for people like Ranveer Singh, Irrfan [Khan] and whosoever has made it on their own,” said the Masaan actress.

Chadda’s next release will be Fukrey 2.