Rekha gives voice to Gulzar dance narrative
Veteran actress Rekha has lent her voice to a dance narrative based on noted poet and Bollywood lyricist Gulzar’s Kitni girhein kholi hain maine (How many knots I’ve opened) for a fundraiser for rape survivors by dancer Anamika Singh, which will be held today in Delhi. It will be staged as part of Naya Prayas by Light Workers Foundation.
Singh, who has earlier too performed on Gulzar’s works, came on board for Naya Prayas extend her support and be a voice to survivors.