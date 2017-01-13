Raveena Tandon found the script of ‘The Mother’ gratifying
Raveena Tandon starrer The Mother looks at the road to justice for women who are victims of violence and rape.
“I found the script very gratifying, as it showed how one can deal with criminals indulging in crime against women, while remaining on the right side of the law. As a society, we need to change our laws to protect women,” Tandon said in a statement.
The actress, who has often spoken about women empowerment, plays the role of a mother in the film, which also features actor Madhur Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire fame, as the antagonist.
Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed, The Mother is produced by CDB Musical in association with Anjum Rizvi Film Co, Manoj Adhikari Production and Pugmark Films Pvt Ltd.
It will release on April 21 in India.