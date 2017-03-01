Ranvir Shorey film to release in April
Ranvir Shorey film Blue Mountains is slated to release in India on April 7.
The film also features Gracy Singh, Rajpal Yadav and Yatharth Rathnam, who won the English singing reality show The Stage.
Blue Mountains, directed by Suman Ganguli, revolves around the journey of a boy, Som, played by Rathnam.
Ganguli said in a statement: “I can’t wait for the audience to watch Blue Mountains as it is a story about prevailing times. It is an uplifting tale of losing glory but finding redemption, which is the best way to live this crazy adventure called life.”
The film’s producer Raujesh Jain says the film has a story which is full of hope and beauty, that “reinstates our belief that life is not just a rat race”.
Presented by Krish Movies, the film has travelled to various film festivals across the country, and won many awards including the Best Feature Film at the 19th International Children’s Film Festival.