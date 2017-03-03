Mobile
Site
Ranveer Singh’s fast-paced adventure in Switzerland

The actor, who is an Indian ambassador for the European country’s tourism, went bobsleighing at St. Moritz-Celerina Olympic Bobrun

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh during the promotion of adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes in Mumbai on Nov. 4, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who rode the bobsleigh in Switzerland, is now a certified speedster.

He says the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympic Bobruntrack in Switzerland is an action-packed adventure that one must experience in one’s lifetime.

Singh shared a video of himself, where he is seen riding the bobsleigh in snow along with two other people.

“Faster than a speeding bullet! Olympia Bobrun... In love with Switzerland,” he captioned the video.

Sharing his experience, Singh said in a statement: “This is just spectacular, 75 seconds of pure adrenalin. As you ride on the straights, into the curves and around the high walls your nerves are tested to the limit.”

“Thundering down the ice track at the thrilling speed of up to 150 km/hr gets your heart pumping. This action-packed adventure is something one must experience in this lifetime.”

The actor shared a photograph of himself holding a certificate on Twitter.

“Certified speedster...Olympia Bobrun,” he captioned the image.

Singh is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming venture Gully Boy.

