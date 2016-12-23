‘Rangoon’ producer praises film’s director

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is excited about the January release of the trailer his film Rangoon and is all praise for director Vishal Bhardwaj, who he feels has managed to bring a myriad of emotions on the big screen through this period romance drama.

Set against the backdrop of the Second World war, Rangoon is an intense love triangle, and is expected to release in India on February 24.

“Vishal Bhardwaj is an incredible director and one will get to experience a plethora of emotions as his vision translates on to the big screen,” Nadiadwala said in a statement released in India on Thursday.

The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s first association with Bhardwaj, while Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor have earlier worked with the filmmaker.

“The journey of Rangoon consists of many firsts. The film marks to be my first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, it also brings together Kangana, Saif and Shahid for the first time. It is only coincidental that our trailer also happens to be the first trailer of the new year,” the director said.

“I am excited with the way [the film has] shaped up,” Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Motion Pictures, one of the producing companies for Rangoon, said.

The film will see the lead star cast in varied looks.