‘Rangoon’ posters reveal love triangle
The first posters of Vishal Bhardwaj’s ambitious period drama Rangoon are out.
Starring Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in important roles, multiple posters of the movie were released on Friday by the makers.
“Gear up for war! Bombarding you with the first look of Rangoon. @rangoonthefilm @viacom18movies @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala,” Kapoor tweeted.
In one poster, he can be seen sharing a moment with actress Kangana Ranaut with a war raging in the backdrop.
In another, Khan and Ranaut can be seen together in an embrace at a party. In the third poster, Khan and Kapoor appear together, with a singing Ranaut in the middle.
The movie is slated for release on February 24, 2017, in India.