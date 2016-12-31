‘Rangoon’ music is opera-like — Sukhwinder Singh

Singer Sukhwinder Singh

National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh says the music of Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial Rangoon is very opera-like.

The film, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, is a war drama.

“Rangoon is a very large, musical film. The music of Rangoon is like an opera,” he said.

Collaborations between Bhardwaj and Singh have always been successful; they’ve worked together for Omkara, Kaminey, Ishqiya and Haider.

Talking about Bhardwaj, the talented singer said: “The best thing about Vishal Bhardwaj is that he himself is a writer, director and composer. The main content in the movie is the story, and the same way, composition is the main content in a film’s music ... And Vishal has a great command on both of them.”

On the music of Rangoon, Singh said: “It is extraordinary and very imaginative. The film director is the composer, so all his songs are a demand of story — they are not pushed into the movie. He is a fantastic music composer.”