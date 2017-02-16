Randeep Hooda: My home is wherever I go

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda at Godrej Inetrio event , in New Delhi , on February 15,2017.(Amlan Paliwal/IANS)

His almost nomadic life as an actor — which requires him to travel constantly — has made Randeep Hooda accustomed to making a home out of wherever he goes.

With four big releases last year and a busy schedule in 2017, Hooda barely gets to make time to visit his parents at his family house in Faridabad.

“I have lived in a hostel all my life since I was seven and sometimes I still feel like I am in a hostel. My home becomes wherever I go. Similarly, my family becomes whoever I am working with because I spend most of the time with these people,” said Hooda.

He feels his ability to adapt to different people and situations is one of his biggest credibility as an actor.

“But I feel the more I am growing older, the stronger is my need to be close to my family,” he said.