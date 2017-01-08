Ram Gopal Varma slams Chiranjeevi’s brother

Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to comments made by Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event.

In a series of tweets, Varma talked about how Nagababu was responsible for the loss of Chiranjeevi’s party Prajarajyam at the elections.

“The whole state knows what kind of wrong advise you gave your great brother for Prajarajyam and made him lose. Before advising me what to do, please question yourself what kind of great career you have had in your entire life,” Varma tweeted on Saturday.

“You don’t have 0.1 per cent of greatness of your brother and that’s why your great brother doesn’t make meaningless noises like you. Because you don’t understand English, please ask some educated friend to translate my tweets in Telugu,” he added.

Varma requested Chiranjeevi to not take his brother along for any events in the future.

“I know he is your brother and you love him, but in future please don’t take him to such prestigious events as he will spoil them,” he added.

The Rakht Charitra director was reacting after Nagababu, at the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming Telugu outing Khaidi No 150, spoke against Varma.

In his speech, Nagababu questioned Varma’s previous remarks about Chiranjeevi and his film.

“There’s this gentleman who is passing unwanted comments about my brother and his film. He used to make great films once but not anymore. He should focus on making good films instead of wasting time on commenting about my brother,” Nagababu said.

He went on to say that Varma is using Chiranjeevi’s popularity to earn personal mileage.