Ram Gopal Varma slams Chiranjeevi’s brother

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ram Gopal Varma slams Chiranjeevi’s brother

Nagababu reportedly spoke negatively about the director at an event on Saturday

Image Credit: IANS
Ram Gopal Varma
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to comments made by Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event.

In a series of tweets, Varma talked about how Nagababu was responsible for the loss of Chiranjeevi’s party Prajarajyam at the elections.

“The whole state knows what kind of wrong advise you gave your great brother for Prajarajyam and made him lose. Before advising me what to do, please question yourself what kind of great career you have had in your entire life,” Varma tweeted on Saturday.

“You don’t have 0.1 per cent of greatness of your brother and that’s why your great brother doesn’t make meaningless noises like you. Because you don’t understand English, please ask some educated friend to translate my tweets in Telugu,” he added.

Varma requested Chiranjeevi to not take his brother along for any events in the future.

“I know he is your brother and you love him, but in future please don’t take him to such prestigious events as he will spoil them,” he added.

The Rakht Charitra director was reacting after Nagababu, at the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming Telugu outing Khaidi No 150, spoke against Varma.

In his speech, Nagababu questioned Varma’s previous remarks about Chiranjeevi and his film.

“There’s this gentleman who is passing unwanted comments about my brother and his film. He used to make great films once but not anymore. He should focus on making good films instead of wasting time on commenting about my brother,” Nagababu said.

He went on to say that Varma is using Chiranjeevi’s popularity to earn personal mileage.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Om Puri’s memorial prayer held, stars attend

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish