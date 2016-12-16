Ram Gopal Varma announces new film ‘Shashikala’

Director Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo: IANS)

Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next movie titled Shashikala. The title and plot suggests the film has a lot to do with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala but the filmmaker says the project is “fictional”.

Varma on Thursday night announced the title of the film via Twitter

“Just registered my new film title ‘Shashikala’. It’s the story of a very dearest closest friend of a politician and completely fictional” tweeted Varma, who is known for directing films on real life incidents.

“‘Shashikala’ is going to be a very very sincere from the heart Tamilian love story and absolutely nothing to with fictional non-politics. Fictional non-politics of Shashikala have a fundamental contradiction with highly truthful but assumed non-truths of Jayalalithaa,” he added.

Jayalalithaa, who died in Chennai on December 5 and members of AIADMK are requesting Sasikala, her close aide, to become the political party’s General Secretary, but she is yet to give her consent.

“I immensely respect Jayalalithaa, but I honestly respect Sasikala ji a much much much more. Jayalalithaa ji respected Sasikala ji much more than she respected anybody else proves why I should call my film ‘Shashikala’,” he tweeted. “Jayalalithaa seen through the eyes of Sasikala is much more poetic and honest thought than seeing Jayalalithaa only through Jayalalitha”.

