Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’ wins award at Berlin film festival

Political satire Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patil, has won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award in the 67th Berlin Film Festival’s Forum segment.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, the film received a standing ovation at the festival, with a long and engaging Q&A after the screening.

The jury, consisting of Spanish film composer Pedro Barbadillo, Croatian director and Pula Film Festival producer Tanja Milicic and French producer Rainer Wothe, labelled Newton as a “wonderful” and “exceptional” film.

“This exceptional film within the rich and varied Forum selection deals with the various issues of democracy and fight for it during the elections in India.

“Its modular portrayal of Indian culture, the dark humour and ironic approach as well as positive use of typical cliches in Indian society gives Newton a unique form and style which will delight audiences in art house cinemas all over the world,” the Jury said in a statement.

The award was received by film curator Meenakshi Shedde on behalf of the director.

Taking to Twitter, Rao congratulated the entire team of the film.

“So happy to share Newton has won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section at Berlinale. Congratulations team,” he wrote.

There were 43 films screened in the segment at the festival.

Masurkar, who rose to fame after helming 2014 film Sulemani Keeda said: “Newton is the result of so many people coming together with a common intention of telling a story that was waiting to be told.”

He added: “I’m stoked to see how well it connected with an international audience despite the rootedness and regional nuances. We are very touched by the love showered upon us by the Berlin International Film Festival and we feel honoured to accept this award.”

Masurkar had earlier said that the movie will release in mid-2017.

The movie revolves around the story of a rookie clerk on election duty in a conflict-ridden jungle of Central India, who tries his best to conduct free and fair voting.