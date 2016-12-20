Rahul Dev calls ‘Bigg Boss’ experience ‘bitter-sweet’

Actor Rahul Dev

Actor Rahul Dev, who was recently evicted from reality show Bigg Boss season 10, says that his experience has left him with “bitter-sweet” memories.

“The house and its inmates taught me how to be patient and deal with difficult and uncomfortable situations. Thanks to Bigg Boss, I have finally overcome my fear [of the] kitchen and cooking. I am glad that after this, I can cook decent food,” Dev said in a statement.

“I am going to miss spending time with Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut. I am going to definitely root for them and looking forward to seeing them as the finalist of the show,” he added.

The show is an Indian version of international series Celebrity Big Brother. It features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxuries. This time, the spotlight is on regular people as well.